Travis Kelce Used Two Curse Words to Describe Chiefs Fans’ Reactions to Blocked FG
The Kansas City Chiefs stunned the NFL world when linebacker Leo Chenal blocked a last-second field goal attempt from the Denver Broncos on Sunday to win 16–14 and remain undefeated.
The crowd at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium went wild from there, celebrating an unlikely win in the last seconds of the game. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had the perfect way to describe this unforgettable moment when talking to his brother Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast this week.
"I don't think there's anything more electric than blocking a kick to win a game," Jason said. "The place just erupted."
"I don't think I had been a part of the stadium where it went f------ a--s--- like that," the Chiefs star replied. "It got me to the point where my eyes, like the emotion and everything, my eyes started watering and I was like getting goosebumps and was like 'This is insane.'"
For someone who's been playing in Kansas City since 2013, this moment really stood out to Kelce for him to describe the stadium's environment in this way.
Kelce shared his gratitude to Chenal after the game by gifting him a signed, game-worn jersey of his that the linebacker had always wanted at some point.