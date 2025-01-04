Travis Kelce Does Hilarious Impression of Patrick Mahomes to Caitlin Clark
During her much-anticipated guest appearance on the New Heights podcast with former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark told the hosts that she grew up a Chiefs fan. She cleared up that she is not a bandwagon fan, and that she rooted for Kansas City long before their success and three Super Bowls with Travis and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
When asked about her favorite Chiefs, the WNBA Rookie of the Year revealed that Travis is "up there" as one of her favorites. Both Jason and Travis let out a massive cheer in response, before Clark added: "Obviously, I'm a big Patrick (Mahomes) fan too. The both of you, you're pretty great."
In response, Travis poked a little fun at his quarterback by hilariously pulling out his impression of Mahomes saying, "Um. I'm here."
Travis's impression was clearly a nod to the notion that Mahomes's voice sounds similar to the Muppets' Kermit the Frog. Mahomes first became known for his similar voice to Kermit in 2018, his first full season as a starting quarterback.
For the most part, the Kermit the Frog jokes are all in good fun, except for when the rival Las Vegas Raiders pulled out a Kermit Mahomes doll during training camp.