Travis Kelce Explained Why He Loves Josh Allen After Chiefs’ Victory Over Bills
The Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs once again stopped the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills in the NFL playoffs, this time during Sunday night's AFC Championship game.
But as the Chiefs celebrated their win with custom t-shirts and red-and-yellow confetti, no one was more despondent than Allen, whose postgame press conference is enough to make any football fan cry.
Still, though, two K.C. superstars made sure to give Allen his flowers in the aftermath, noting that, though they won this round, they view Allen as a big-time competitor and think the world of him.
"I have so much respect for Josh, man. He's a true competitor. A true warrior. A great football player," Mahomes said on the AFC stage after the game.
Separately, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also had nothing but good things to say about his AFC competitor.
“I f—ing love that guy,” Kelce told The Athletic's Mike Silver. “He’s one of the most awesome competitors I’ve gone against, and I have so much respect for him. I’d rather play him in the Super Bowl, but we can’t, so the AFC Championship it is.”
Allen is no doubt going through it right now as he comes to terms with the start of his offseason and another Super Bowl berth foiled at the hands of the Chiefs. But hopefully, it helps at least somewhat to know he has the respect and admiration of some of his biggest rivals.