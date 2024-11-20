Travis Kelce Had Frank NSFW Message for Chiefs Teammates After First Loss of Season
The Kansas City Chiefs fell for the first time this season last Sunday, losing to the Buffalo Bills 30-21. It was a subpar performance across the board for KC and especially in regards to its two biggest stars. Patrick Mahomes threw for 196 yards and three touchdowns but added two picks into the mix, while Travis Kelce mustered up only eight yards on two catches for the day.
Speaking on his New Heights podcast alongside his brother Jason, Travis had a frank and curse-laden message for his teammates on how they were going to deal with dropping their first game of the year.
"I don’t give a f--- how your body's feeling," Kelce said frankly. "I don’t give a f--- about where your mentality is off the field. When you step in that building, we’re here to figure s--- out. We are here to get better as football players for the football team. I think that is a mentality going forward that everybody has to be apart of, top down. Myself included."
The Chiefs are 9-1 and obviously in great position to win their third consecutive Super Bowl title, but it hasn't been as easy a season as their record might suggest. Mahomes making it work despite a patchwork supporting cast and regular dominant performances from the defense have gotten the Chiefs this far. But while the winning has still taken place, the offense will need to pick it up if KC is to reach the standard of excellence that led the team to championships in each of the last two seasons.
Kelce seems to believe as much, at least. The Chiefs will get their chance to bounce back on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.