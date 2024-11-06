Travis Kelce Had Heartfelt Message for Jason Kelce Over Incident With Penn State Fan
Jason Kelce smashed a Penn State fan's phone on Saturday after the fan directed a homophobic slur at his brother and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. He apologized for his actions on Monday night during ESPN's Monday Night Countdown.
A contrite Kelce, in an episode of New Heights that aired Wednesday, continued to express regret for his actions.
"Me reacting gave him the time of day and it also gave the situation notoriety," Kelce said. "That's what I regret. It didn't deserve attention. It's really stupid and if I just keep walking ... It's a nothing burger. Nobody sees it. Now, it's out there and it just perpetuates more hate."
Kelce further explained that he regretted saying the homophobic slur back to the fan, adding that the male Nittany Lions supporter got under his skin.
But Travis Kelce, who commended his brother's handling of the aftermath of the situation, also came to his defense.
"I know it's weighing on you brother," Kelce said. "S--t sucks. You shouldn't feel this much ... Obviously the scrutiny and the media view on it ... And everybody passing around the videos that are being out there. That's gonna make it a bigger situation than I think what it really is."
"But the real situation is, you had some f---ing clown come up to you talking about your family and you reacted in a way that was defending your family. And you might have used some words that you regret using. And that's a situation where you just gotta learn from it and own."
"And I think you owning it and you speaking about it shows how sincere you are to a lot of people in this world."