Mic'd Up Travis Kelce Couldn't Get Enough of Playoff Atmosphere at Arrowhead
Travis Kelce doesn’t know how many playoff moments he’ll have left.
At 35, Kelce has already put together a career that could probably put him in the Hall of Fame twice over, and questions over how long he’d continue his push with the Chiefs dynasty have come up more frequently since his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift.
Kelce has given no direct indication that he plans on hanging up his cleats in the immediate future, both in his words off the field and his impressive play on it. But he’s also not taking moments for granted through this playoff run with the Chiefs.
A mic’d up Kelce could be heard appreciating the moment and the atmosphere of Arrowhead Stadium during the Chiefs win over the Texans in the divisional round.
“This place is f—— rocking today. There’s nothing like playoff atmosphere man. That’s the most fun you could ever have in life,” Kelce told one of his teammates on the bench. “We’ve only got so many of these. Can never lose sight of that. No matter how hard it is, you’ve got to embrace how hard it is and really enjoy it. Only way to do it.”
Kelce has already had plenty of huge moments—you don’t get to chase a three-peat unless you repeat as Super Bowl champions first—but it’s clear he still finds magic in the one-of-a-kind atmosphere that is playoff football.