Travis Kelce Fires Back at Jason Kelce Over Criticism of Patrick Mahomes's Move vs. 49ers
Patrick Mahomes ripped off one of the longest runs of career last Sunday against the 49ers when he sprinted down the sideline for a 33-yard gain late in the third quarter of a close game. While it was a pretty cool run by the vaunted quarterback, many fans thought he might have used the NFL rules to his advantage by tricking the 49ers defenders into thinking he was going to go out of bounds before continuing on his run.
Jason Kelce seemed to agree with those fans and brought it up with his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, during this week's episode of their podcast, New Heights.
Travis Kelce quickly jumped to the defense of his QB and pointed out to his older brother why he was wrong.
"He had the longest run of his career, a 33-yard scamper along the sidelines at the end of the third quarter which, if we are being honest, he used his quarterbackness to his advantage," Jason Kelce said.
"Man, get out of here," Travis Kelce fired back. "You watch it again, Kareem (Hunt) pushes the guy out of bounds. Watch it again, Kareem is literally over there, gets away, he sees [49ers linebacker Dee Winters) 53, pushes him, he loses balance and then gets in the way of [49ers DL Kevin Givens] 90. I'm not trying to hear this, man."
Jason Kelce, after rewatching the play, saw what his brother was talking about.
"Alright, alright, easy," Jason Kelce said. "Ok, touché, touché, OK. I'm sorry! I didn't see the push."
Travis Kelce then added: "I hear what everybody is saying—some quarterbacks definitely take advantage of that. 'I think Pat has been pretty solid with if he is getting out of bounds he's doing it because he can't get any more yards with his legs. He's not trying to trick a guy going out of bounds. I just don't see Pat doing it."
The Chiefs, who are the last unbeaten team remaining in the NFL, will face the Raiders this Sunday in Las Vegas.