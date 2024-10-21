SI

Patrick Mahomes's Subtle Move During Big Run vs. 49ers Ripped by Fans

Andy Nesbitt

Patrick Mahomes didn't throw a touchdown pass against the 49ers but was still able to lead the Chiefs to a win.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs went into San Francisco on Sunday and got a huge, 28-18, win over the 49ers in a rematch of last season's Super Bowl. The defending champs are now the only undefeated team left in the NFL heading into Week 8, where they will face the Raiders in Las Vegas.

What made Sunday's victory so impressive was that Mahomes didn't throw a touchdown pass (he had two interceptions) and Travis Kelce only had 17 yards receiving.

One of Mahomes's biggest plays of the game angered fans on social media. On a second-and-seven play late in the third quarter Mahomes scrambled down the sideline for a huge 33-yard gain.

Many fans, however, quickly pointed out that Mahomes acted like he might step out of bounds, which forced the defenders to slow up so they wouldn't hit him and possibly get penalized, before taking off for some more yards.

Mahomes ran in to the end zone for a short touchdown a few plays later and the Chiefs were able to hold off the 49ers the rest of the way.

