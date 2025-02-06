Travis Kelce Pays Andy Reid Huge Compliment When Reflecting on His Career
Travis Kelce and Andy Reid joined the Kansas City Chiefs in the same year back in 2013, and the rest has been history.
The duo, along with the rest of the Chiefs team, are looking to make history this weekend by becoming the first NFL team to win three Super Bowl titles in a row. They're already won three Super Bowl rings together.
Kelce's made a lot of history on his own, too, whether that's in the Chiefs franchise or in the NFL in general. While reflecting on his 12 years in the NFL thus far, Kelce admitted he owes "everything" to Reid. He detailed how grateful he is to Reid, who happened to coach his brother Jason Kelce in Philadelphia before him.
“I got a heads-up from my brother,” Kelce said on Thursday. “My brother was with him in Philly for a couple years. The biggest thing is, my brother was like, ‘Take advantage of the opportunity. He’s an unbelievable coach, he’s a players’ coach, but at the same time he’s gonna hold you accountable.’ I think the first year to two years I was with Coach Reid, I was like, ‘Man this guy’s not messing around.’ There wasn’t too much of the personality that I see now.
"Now he’s like a father figure to me, like one of my uncles growing up that I respect so much because of who he is. I owe everything to that man in my career, where it’s gone—where I was [in college] at Cincinnati and where I am now, I have nothing but respect for coach Reid and how he’s helped me get to where I am in my life.”
Their coach-player relationship likely won't be ending here. Reid already said he's coming back next season. Kelce, who's been speculated to consider retirement this offseason, has made it sound like he wants to continue playing football for now.