Travis Kelce Reminds Tony Gonzalez He Needs to Help With His TD Celebration Fine
Travis Kelce made Kansas City Chiefs history on Wednesday by surpassing Tony Gonzalez's record for most receiving touchdowns scored with the team. Kelce now has 77 thanks to a touchdown he scored in the fourth quarter of the 29–10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Kelce paid homage to Gonzalez when scoring his historic touchdown by imitating Gonzalez's signature celebration, dunking the football over the crossbar. He was flagged for the celebration, meaning a fine from the NFL is surely coming soon.
Gonzalez tweeted a congratulatory message to Kelce after his touchdown, and Kelce thanked him in the replies—but made sure to remind him about that upcoming fine.
"You know I had to show love to the greatest of all time!!" Kelce wrote. "you did mention you’d help me with the fine tho."
NFL legends paying fines for current players who mimic their iconic celebrations is a tradition in the league—Gonzalez will likely follow suit.