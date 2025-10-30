Travis Kelce Still Fuming Over Causing Another Interception in Chiefs' Win
Travis Kelce made franchise history while putting in best statistical performance of the season on Monday, but he couldn't get over the fact that he caused an interception in the Chiefs' win over the Commanders.
During the second quarter of the game, Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to an open Kelce in the middle of the field on third-and-4. The pass hit Kelce in the hands for what would have been a first down, but he could not get a handle on the football and instead tipped it up in the air, where it was picked by Washington linebacker Bobby Wagner.
This was the second straight Chiefs' drive that ended in an interception, with Commanders corner Marshon Lattimore making an impressive pick on their first drive of the game. It was also the second time a pass has bounced off Kelce's hands for an interception this season. This previously took place in the Chiefs' Week 2 loss to the Eagles when Andrew Mukuba picked off the tipped pass and Philadelphia scored a touchdown off the turnover that helped seal their win.
Fortunately for Kelce and the Chiefs, the Commanders did not capitalize on this mistake and they ended up rebounding in the second half en route to a dominant win. Kelce went on to catch six passes for a season-high 99 yards and a touchdown. With this touchdown catch, Kelce tied Priest Holmes as the Chiefs' all-time leading touchdown scorer and also became the fourth tight end in NFL history with 100 combined regular season and postseason touchdowns.
Despite this grand accomplishment, when Jason Kelce asked Travis about his initial thoughts from the game on the New Heights podcast, Travis immediately said, "I’ve got to stop f—ing handing the God— other team the ball, man. F—! That’s the thing, everyone’s like, ‘You made up for it. You had 99 more yards.’ And I’m like, ‘No, that doesn’t take away from the fact that I turned the ball over.’”
Travis did later say of tying Holmes during the podcast, "That's some pretty crazy stuff because Priest Holmes, that was the heart of our childhood and our fandom in the NFL, all the video games."
Jason pointed out after that Holmes originally set the Chiefs' record of 83 scrimmage touchdowns over four and a half seasons. Travis, who took 13 seasons to tie the record, could only laugh in amazement.