Travis Kelce’s TEU Course Shows He’s Ready to Start Coaching Whenever He Wants
Tight End University is no joke.
Now in its fifth year of existence, TEU, an offseason program for tight ends from across the NFL to meet and learn from each other, is only getting more official with each passing iteration.
This week, Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen welcomed the 2025 TEU class to Nashville. It looks like quite the party.
But although the good times are undoubtedly rolling, TEU is also a place where the best learn from the best. Outside of the partying, that knowledge sharing was on full display.
In a video posted by the NFL, Kelce offered tips on route running, as well as how to get in and out of a break with the greatest amount of space from your defender.
While his gregarious personality (and extremely famous girlfriend) have brought him a level of celebrity not usually seen among tight ends, he is also clearly a student of the game and specifically of his position.
Fans who saw the video online were quick to point out that, should he decide to, Kelce could probably make quite the coach once his playing days are over.
Regardless of whether or not he ultimately takes up a coach’s whistle—he might have some acting gigs to get through before that happens—it’s cool to see Kelce so open to sharing some of the secrets of his trade with the next generation of NFL stars.