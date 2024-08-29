Travis Kelce Was Elated to Hear Adam Sandler Break Down Bobby Boucher's NFL Career
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce kicked off a new season of their hit podcast New Heights this week by interviewing one of their all-time heroes, comedian Adam Sandler.
The Kelce brothers closed out the podcast by asking a question they've been wanting to know for years: Did Bobby Boucher—Sandler's character from the hit 1998 football comedy film The Waterboy—ever make it to the NFL?
Sandler's answer, as you'd expect, had the two brothers roaring with laughter.
"He did go to the NFL, I believe," Sandler said. "Played a couple years. Mama wanted him home, so he had two good years running around with the teams, saw some s--- he probably shouldn't have seen, things got a little crazy on occasion for Bobby, especially when they go to Vegas. And then he made himself [go] back to Mama. ... He's just better off in the Bayou."
"It's a beautiful story," Kelce said while cracking up.
Although Sandler fans like Jason and Travis Kelce never were treated to a sequel to The Waterboy, the comedian recently announced he is rolling out Happy Gilmore 2 to Netflix in the future. In fact, Travis Kelce will be making a cameo in the film.
“Travis, he mentioned it, and so we have a nice something for Travis,” Sandler said on The Tonight Show earlier this month. “He’s gonna come by. Very nice guy, you guys would love him in real life. What a big handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud, and he’s so funny.”
Although Boucher remains an NFL free agent, Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for their Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.