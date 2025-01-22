Trent Baalke, Jaguars Trolled by Fans After Another HC Candidate Rejects Job
The Jacksonville Jaguars may not have kicked the right person out of the building this past offseason.
The Jaguars parted ways with head coach Doug Pederson after a disappointing 4-13 season but curiously chose to retain general manager Trent Baalke, who has been with the franchise since 2021.
Over his past four seasons with the Jaguars, Baalke has won just 25 games in total. His last double-digit win season as GM of a team occurred over a decade ago in 2013, when he worked for the San Francisco 49ers.
In the wake of the Pederson sacking, the Jaguars have interviewed a handful of head coaching candidates, and two of the league’s most coveted names have already turned them down: Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who is reportedly staying with the Bucs, and former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who recently joined the Chicago Bears.
NFL fans are starting to think the Jaguars just aren’t a top attraction for coaches this hiring cycle, and the reason for that starts at the top with Baalke.