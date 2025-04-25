Trevor Lawrence Had Fired-Up Reaction to Jaguars Trading Up for Travis Hunter
The new Jacksonville Jaguars regime made a splash by trading up to the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft to select two-way star Travis Hunter. In general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen's first draft with the Jaguars, they went big by trading two first-round picks, a second-round pick, and a fourth-round pick to trade up and nab Hunter.
Safe to say, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence approved of the move. After selecting Hunter, Lawrence posted to X: "Let’s go!!!!" with a Duval hashtah, Jaguar emoji, and eyeball looking emoji.
Jaguars defensive end Joshua Hines-Allen was also expressed excitement about the move, posting on X: "Travis Hunter is that guy! Can’t wait to cheer for you and dominate with you brother."
Lawrence now has another incredible weapon to throw to and the Jaguars offense will feature one of the league's top receiving duos in Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr. In his final season at Colorado, Hunter recorded 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns while Thomas went for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns during his rookie season.
Hunter also shared excitement to play with Lawrence. He told reporters after he got drafted that he met Lawrence in Hawaii while working with Adidas, and said he's looking forward to teaming up with the Jaguars quarterback.