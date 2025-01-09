Trevor Lawrence Reacts to Jaguars 'Unfortunate' Firing of Coach Doug Pederson
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will enter his fifth NFL season in 2025 playing for his third different head coach.
The Jaguars fired Doug Pederson on Monday in the aftermath of an ugly 4–13 campaign, one in which Jacksonville's offense didn't live up to expectations and ranked 26th in points per game (18.8). The Jaguars decided to keep Trent Baalke in his general manager role moving forward, however, and now he'll lead the franchise's search for its sixth head coach since Jack Del Rio was fired in 2011.
Lawrence shared his first comments since the Pederson firing on Thursday at the Jaguars' facility.
"As a player, it's weird, especially given the history with Coach being here and having success early," he said. "... You understand it's part of the business, but you're also disappointed and you feel some responsibility because as a player you have impact on the game; it's on us as well. It's unfortunate, is the best way to put it, just because you feel like you wish you could've done more and won more games.
"If you asked any of us going into the season, no one would've thought Coach Pederson would've been fired at the end of the year. And you just see the way the year went, and it's just disappointing. I think it's a weird feeling but you do understand it's part of the business. You have to continue to get better, and for whatever reason this year we didn't do that. ... I think there's a lot of things in play regarding that, and it's not just all on one person."
Pederson arrived in Jacksonville in 2022, taking over a franchise coming off a 1–15 season in '20 and a 3–14 campaign in '21. The 2021 season—Lawrence's rookie year—was especially tumultuous. Urban Meyer's tenure in Jacksonville that lasted just 13 games in '21 was riddled in controversy, as he hired problematic former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle and literally kicked placekicker Josh Lambo in the preseason.
Pederson took the keys from there, leading Jacksonville to the playoffs with a 9–8 record in 2022 before missing the postseason with just 13 combined wins in 2023 and '24.
"My rookie year was really tough—a lot of chaos and turmoil," Lawrence said. "... For him to come in and provide stability and revive our team a little bit and be that consistent voice for us, he's done a lot of great things here, so I don't want that to be overshadowed here by a tough finish."
Pederson wraps up his tenure in Jacksonville with a 22–29 record, good for the third-best winning percentage (.431) in Jaguars franchise history.
As of Thursday morning, the Jaguars have interviewed or requested an interview for 10 different candidates, including former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.