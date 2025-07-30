Trey Hendrickson Gives Five-Word Update on Bengals Contract Talks at End of Holdout
Trey Hendrickson ended his contract holdout on Wednesday as he appeared at Bengals training camp for the first time this year. However, the star defensive end has yet to land a new contract extension despite the two sides negotiating for months now.
Hendrickson was asked by media on Wednesday to give some sort of update regarding his contract discussions, and his answer was simple: there hasn't been much movement.
"Things are exactly the same," Hendrickson said. "What I'm not going to do, as best as I can, is be a distraction. I want to help the guys."
Hendrickson admitted he was "excited" to be at the facilities to see the camaraderie his teammates have built in his absence. He knew it was time to return to the team and get adjusted with the new roster, especially with rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart, who had his own contract dispute this offseason.
He didn't originally report to training camp when it started last week because neither of the two offers he was given by the Bengals in a 24-hour span included guarantees past the first season. He wants his contract to solidify his future in Cincinnati.
Hendrickson is still waiting for that ideal contract extension from the Bengals. We'll see whether a deal can be worked out now that he's back in the team's facilities.