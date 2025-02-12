Troy Aikman Laments Cowboys' Inability to Reach Super Bowl in Nearly Three Decades
Like all Dallas Cowboys fans, Troy Aikman is disheartened by the team's lack of success over the past 30 years.
Aikman led the Cowboys to their third championship in four seasons at Super Bowl XXX on January 28, 1996. The franchise hasn't been back to the big game since.
In fact, in the 29 years since that victory, the Cowboys have been to the postseason 13 times and played 18 games. They are 5-13 in those contests. They haven't made it past the divisional round in that time.
On Tuesday, Aikman was asked about the Cowboys not being back to the Super Bowl in almost 30 years and he gave a thoughtful response.
"I thought we had more in us and I thought we would be back. Obviously, we weren't," Aikman said. "But not only were we not back, but here we are almost three decades later and no one has been back. I think I speak for the Cowboys faithful in saying that it's been a long time and this is the Dallas Cowboys. It's an organization that has had a great history and this team has won a lot of games over the years with a lot of different players but for whatever reasons they just haven't been able to get it done in the postseason. I don't think anybody is happy about that."
The Cowboys will hit the reset button in 2025, with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer at the helm. The team's quarterback, Dak Prescott, doesn't think Dallas is that far from competing with the newly-crowned Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Time will tell if the Cowboys can break their postseason curse.