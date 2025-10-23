Tua Tagovailoa Made Startling Admission About Lack of Targets for Jaylen Waddle
During the Dolphins' dismal offensive performance in their loss to the Browns on Sunday, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle caught just one pass for 15 yards. With Tyreek Hill out for the remainder of the season, Waddle is the team's top receiving threat. Despite this, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Miami targeted him just four times during the game.
In less-than-ideal conditions in Cleveland, Tagovailoa threw three interceptions and was benched during the game. Tagovailoa did not blame weather, however, for his lack of throws toward Waddle. Instead, he pointed to his height as the reason he didn't get the ball more to Waddle.
“Some of it has to do with being able to see guys with their guys also up front and our guys [the offensive and defensive lines]," Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday. "I’m not the tallest guy in the back there either. Being able to see and sometimes when that happens, you don’t want to just throw it blindly.”
It's exactly the reason teams fear drafting shorter quarterbacks—or quarterbacks below 6-foot-3 or 6-foot-4—because their signal-caller won't be able to see their receivers or past the line of scrimmage. At 6-foot-1, Tagovailoa is not the shortest quarterback in the league, but he is a few inches below the height many scouts and teams prefer.
For Tagovailoa, this marks another questionable remark he's made during a press conference this season. Earlier in the year, he admitted before facing the Bills that he "can't do half of what (quarterback Josh Allen) does when it comes to running the ball and with how he can just chuck a ball down the field." More recently, he sparked controversy when he called out teammates for missing or being late to player-only meetings. He later apologized for those comments.
All of these things might be true, but acknowledging them isn't the best look, particularly when it displays his own inabilities or weaknesses despite being one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. With concerns already surrounding Tagovailoa's play this season, making these admissions publicly doesn't help.