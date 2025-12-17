Tua Tagovailoa Makes First Comments Since Dolphins Benching
The Dolphins decided to bench quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the remainder of the season in favor of rookie Quinn Ewers. Tagovailoa will sit as the third-string emergency quarterback as Miami is set to face the Bengals, Buccaneers and Patriots to close out the year.
Miami coach Mike McDaniel called the quarterback switchup decision “complicated but simple” as he wanted to set the team up for success these last few weeks. He felt that Ewers would give the Dolphins the best opportunity to win.
Shortly after McDaniel’s press conference on Wednesday, Tagovailoa spoke to reporters and gave his first comments on the situation.
“Naturally, I’d say I’m disappointed. It’s a normal human emotion,” Tagovailoa said, via Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad. “Outside of that, I gotta do my part, my role here right now is to help whoever the quarterback is going to be for this team, to lead this team, help him in whatever way I can to help the team win this game on Sunday.”
The quarterback noted that he had a brief meeting with McDaniel, and shared how he first felt hearing the news.
“Disappointed, I’m not happy about it. But, something out of my control,” Tagovailoa continued. “I would say is the biggest thing, and it’s being honest with myself as well, had been my performance. I haven’t been performing up to the level and the capabilities that I have in the past.”
As for his performance this year, Tagovailoa completed 67.7% for 2,660 yards, 20 touchdowns and a career-high 15 interceptions. Miami went 6–8 and were eliminated from playoff contention.
Tagovailoa was also asked if he thinks this decision will impact his role for the 2026 season, whether that’s still in Miami or not at this point. He said that wasn’t in his control, and left it at that. It’ll be an interesting offseason for him surely.