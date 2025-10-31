Tua Tagovailoa's Stirring Speech in Tunnel Did Not Translate to Victory vs. Ravens
The Dolphins fell to 2-7 on the year and saw the last of any remaining playoff hopes disappear on Thursday night as the Ravens came into town and bullied them in a 28-6 rout. It could very well be the last straw that pushes the Miami organization to call an audible on the whole Mike McDaniel era and further evidence that Tua Tagovailoa may not be the quarterback to break a postseason drought.
But the lefty signal-caller continues to try his best, as evidenced by a pre-game speech he gave his teammates in the tunnel shortly before they ran out onto the Hard Rock field.
"Hey, we got 60 minutes," Tagovailoa said to his team. "Sixty minutes tonight. Four hours of pain. Four hours of making them feel you."
None of that happened. The game was technically 60 minutes clock, but wrapped up much sooner than four hours. Dolphins fans in the building probably wished it could have been over sooner. If the Ravens felt anything, it was their season coming back to life on the strength of a healthy Lamar Jackson.