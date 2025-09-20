Tucker Kraft Injury: Packers Tight End Gets Positive Update for Week 3
The Packers received a scare earlier this week when tight end Tucker Kraft, who broke out during the team's Week 2 win, suffered a knee injury during Thursday's practice. While it was initially reported that Kraft avoided a long-term injury, the news still cast some doubt on his status for Green Bay's Week 3 game against the Browns.
But good news emerged on Kraft on Saturday.
Tucker Kraft Injury Update
Kraft is "expected to play" on Sunday against Cleveland, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Kraft was a limited participant at Thursday's practice and was unable to take the practice field the following day on Friday, but one Packers source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Kraft received "a little scare" but was "all good." And even though Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Kraft would not practice Friday, he said that the team would give the rising star "until game time", perhaps a subtle sign of confidence in his status despite Friday's DNP. The Packers will either confirm Kraft's status as active or inactive 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday.
Impact on Packers' Offense
Kraft being out on the field would be a boon to a Packers offense already short on pass-catchers. Wide receiver Christian Watson is on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he continues to recover from a ACL surgery he underwent in January 2025, while wideout Jayden Reed broke his collarbone in the Week 2 win and will miss at least the next four weeks. In two games, Kraft has tallied a team-high eight receptions for 140 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions. He's coming off of a breakout performance this past Thursday night in which he racked up a career-best 124 yards receiving in Green Bay's 27-18 win over the Commanders.
Kickoff of the Packers-Browns game is Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.