NFL TV Coverage Map Week 7: Full Breakdown of CBS, FOX Broadcasts
Six weeks have come and gone this NFL season. Week 7 is next, and with it comes a handful of super fun football games. A top-of-the-division clash combined with a Super Bowl rematch and plenty of interesting contests in between. All in all, a rock-solid week of NFL football.
Here's what the coverage map looks like for Week 7.
What is the NFL Week 7 Coverage Map?
For those who are newer fans, the coverage map shows exactly what games will be broadcast where around the country on Sunday.
Each week every non-primetime game (games on Thursday, Sunday night, Monday, and taking place overseas) is broadcast on either CBS or FOX at 1 p.m. ET or around 4 p.m. ET. Therefore, two games will be broadcast on all televisions every Sunday afternoon during football season.
Every team playing will have its game broadcast in its local market no matter what (i.e. the Bengals will always be on in Cincinnati). But that still leaves another game to be broadcast, which is assigned by the network. And in the case that the local team is playing during prime time or is on a bye week, there will still be a game broadcast in the window they'd normally play.
Ergo, the coverage map shows all that: what teams will be shown in what cities when the local team is not playing. Photos are all courtesy of 506sports.
CBS Single Game Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 1 p.m. ET and 4:05 p.m. ET. Games kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET are denoted as "LATE" on the map.
FOX Early Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on FOX that kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
FOX Late Window
There is no coverage map for the FOX late window this week because the Super Bowl rematch, with the Kansas City Chiefs heading to Santa Clara to play the San Francisco 49ers, will be a nationally-broadcast game. If you turn on FOX and your local team isn't playing, this game is what you'll find.
Key NFL Matchups in Week 7
The headliner, of course, is the Super Bowl LVIII rematch between the 49ers and Chiefs. Both teams are still visibly rounding into championship form and overcoming various setbacks. The Chiefs lost Rashee Rice for the season and San Francisco has dealt with a rash of injuries on both sides of the ball in the opening weeks of the year. But Patrick Mahomes is still the best quarterback in the NFL and nobody is more balanced than the 49ers, who boast an elite offense and defense filled with playmakers.
There's also an NFC North grudge match between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions taking place in the early window. The Lions are coming off a gigantic win over the Dallas Cowboys that announced to the NFL they are to be taken seriously, but lost excellent pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson in the process. The Vikings are coming off a bye week and everybody is sort of waiting for the team to turn back into a pumpkin, but the vibes are still very high up in Minnesota. This will not only be a good game but could prove to be very important down the line in the race for the divisional crown.
Finally, a battle between two budding stars under center at Lambeau Field will demand plenty of attention. The Houston Texans are taking on the Green Bay Packers in the first of what could be many entertaining duels between C.J. Stroud and Jordan Love. The Texans look to build on their lead in the AFC South, while Green Bay is just trying to keep pace in the best division in football records-wise. It feels like a classic game is brewing.
It should be an awesome week. Enjoy!