Two Bills Defensive Line Signings Handed Six-Game PED Suspensions

A wrench has been thrown into Buffalo's offseason.

Michael Hoecht is facing a six-game suspension to start 2025.
Michael Hoecht is facing a six-game suspension to start 2025. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Looking back at the first days of free agency, Buffalo Bills fans have presumably been satisfied with their team's bevy of free-agent signings.

However, they learned Friday that two of those signings will come with a caveat.

Bills linebacker Michael Hoecht and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi have both tested positive for banned substances and will serve six-game suspensions to start the 2025 season, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane told reporters Friday.

Hoecht was signed Monday away from the Los Angeles Rams, while Ogunjobi—signed Wednesday—previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Beane told reporters that the team was aware of Hoecht's pending suspension, while Ogunjobi did not know about his suspension until recently; the latter was forthright about it and his contract details are being hammered out.

Hoecht, 27, recorded three sacks in 17 games last season. Ogunjobi, 30, registered 1.5 sacks in 15 games.

Luckily for the Bills, new linebacker Joey Bosa will be around to pick up the slack.

