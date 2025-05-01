Tyler Lockett Gives Comically Real Answer Why He Shook Every Titans Reporter’s Hand
Tyler Lockett made a great first impression with reporters during his introductory press conference with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.
When he entered the room, the wide receiver shook hands with every media member who was present. He was asked why he did this, and Lockett responded pretty honestly.
"I feel like, you know, y'all are just as much as family as everybody that's going to be teammates," Lockett said. "You gotta get to know the coaches, get to know the media. You guys are going to be the ones writing stories about us, whether it's good or bad. And, who knows, sometimes doing that handshake, you might be a little bit more lenient."
The Titans are just the second franchise Lockett has ever played for, as he played 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before they parted ways. The Titans ended up signing the receiver to a one-year, $4 million deal worth up to $6 million last week.
We'll see how the local Titans reporters cover Lockett this season. The former All-Pro struggled last year, catching just 49 passes for 600 yards and two touchdowns. Now he'll likely have the No. 1 draft pick Cam Ward throwing passes to him to try to compete better than he did last season.