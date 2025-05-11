Tyler Shough Addresses Saints Starting QB Competition After Derek Carr's Retirement
Derek Carr announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday, which in turn set up a quarterback competition for the New Orleans Saints for the 2025 season.
Saints coach Kellen Moore confirmed on Saturday that rookie Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener will compete for the starting role this offseason.
Shough was drafted No. 40 overall by the Saints a few weeks ago, and with the news of Carr's retirement now, this decision by the Saints makes total sense. At the time, it was expected that Carr would miss the 2025 season at least, so the team needed options at the quarterback position. Moore is giving Shough a fair opportunity for the starting role, and Shough sounds ready.
"That's all you can ask for is an opportunity, at any position," Shough said, via the Saints website. "And I'm going to treat it the same way, as if whoever is on the roster, I've got to continue to grow and get better and do my best to elevate the QB room and the team. For me, I was going to come in regardless of [Carr] being here or not and try and continue to grow.
"I think he's been such a high-level player for so long, I think it would be a great opportunity to learn from him. It's also a great opportunity to grow myself and be on this team with a lot of great coaches and guys on the team that we have already. I'm just excited for what's forward and the rest of our offseason."
Shough's competition are two quarterbacks who have already been on the Saints, meaning Shough is the newbie in the room.
Rattler was the backup quarterback to Carr last year, and he was the projected starter amid Carr's absence this upcoming season. In seven games last year, which was Rattler's rookie season, he threw 1,317 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.
Haener started one game for the Saints last season and threw his first official touchdown of his career. He played in eight total games and threw for 226 yards.