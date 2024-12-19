Tyreek Hill Had Good Explanation for Cryptic Tweet About Coaching That Went Viral
One could argue that no NFL star wide receiver better fits the social media cliché than Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill.
For some reason, the wideout position group tends to be more cryptic than most with what they post online, often generating viral speculation. Hill’s provocative tweet on Wednesday, “It’s time to go coach,” was one such example.
Many on X (formerly Twitter) debated its meaning, which was frustratingly ambiguous due to the lack of punctuation—did the Dolphins wideout mean that he wanted to coach a team in the future, or was he sending a message to coach Mike McDaniel he wanted to leave Miami?
Hill cleared up the speculation on Thursday.
“What I meant was…you see guys like Teddy Bridgewater, you see guys like Michael Vick get these head coaching jobs, it’s like, ‘Bro, I want to be a coach also when I’m done playing,’ you know what I’m saying?,” Hill told reporters. “So that’s all I meant by it. I didn’t mean it by like I want to get traded or I want to leave Miami, like I’m in a great situation here.
“I love the guys here, I love the organization… I’m happy. I wish we were playing better ball, you know, but at the end of the day, I feel like when I tweet something it’s not always about football.”
Hill was traded to the Dolphins in March 2022 and has since enjoyed plenty of individual success, coming off a dominant 2023 season in which he led the league with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. The five-time All-Pro wideout has nonetheless seen his production suffer this past year with Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion-related absence, thus leading many to speculate whether he wanted out of Miami.
It turns out, Hill is quite happy where he is.