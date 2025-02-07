Tyreek Hill's Mom Called Him Out After End of Season Comments Toward Dolphins

Tyreek Hill's mom, Virginia, called him IMMEDIATELY after his "I'M OUT" comments 😳



Tyreek: "She was like, baby boy we don't handle our situations like that..."



Kay: "Do you regret what you said after the game?"



Tyreek: "Yes."@cheetah @heykayadams @MiamiDolphins | #GoFins pic.twitter.com/Pvg817h1Pq