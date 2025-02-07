Tyreek Hill's Mom Called Him Out After End of Season Comments Toward Dolphins
After the Miami Dolphins 2024 season came to an end with a 32–20 to the New York Jets that saw the team finish the season a disappointing 8–9, wide receiver Tyreek Hill indicated he wanted to leave the organization.
"I'm finna open that door for myself," Hill said right after the final game of the season. "I’m opening the door. I’m out bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I got to do what’s best for my career. I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there."
Those comments particularly did not sit well with Hill's mom, Virginia Hill. During an appearance on the Up & Adams show, Hill told Kay Adams that his mom called him right afterward and expressed her disapproval of how he handled that situation.
"My mom is still in my life very heavy. She called me and was like, 'baby boy we don't handle our situations like that'. In that moment I was like, 'Chill. Leave me alone. I need you on my side, I need you here for me.'"
Hill now says he regrets making those comments. "I could've handled the situation better, and I wish I did," he told Adams. "In the heat of the moment, I just said whatever I had to say and I'm taking full accountability for that."
Along with admitting his regret, Hill did issue a public apology to his quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, and confirmed that he plans to return to the Dolphins.
"Tua, he's my guy. Always will be my guy no matter what," said Hill. "I'm sure he understands my frustration, we all want to win. Tua, he's another competitor. He's a hell of a competitor. A lot of people don't know that. He's a winner, he's consistent. So, I'm looking forward to us continuing to build our relationship even more. And this is my public apology to you, Tua. I love you bro."