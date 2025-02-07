Tyreek Hill Makes Public Apology to Tua Tagovailoa, Vows to Return to Dolphins in '25
The 2024 season was a rollercoaster for Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins.
Over the summer, Hill promoted Tagovailoa as an MVP candidate. Instead, Tagovailoa had another injury-plagued season that limited him to 11 games. The Dolphins went 6–5 with their starting quarterback, and 8–9 overall.
Tagovailoa's absence had a real impact on Hill's production. Despite playing all 17 games, he was held to just 959 yards and six touchdowns, both the lowest marks he's posted since his rookie year in 2016.
Hill expressed some frustration during the season, and after the end of the playoff-less campaign, made it seem like his time in Miami was over. "I’m opening the door. I’m out bro," Hill said after a season-ending loss to the New York Jets. "It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I got to do what’s best for my career. I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there."
Hill, who is under contract through 2026, has since walked back those comments, and during an appearance on Up & Adams ahead of Super Bowl LIX, he went so far as to apologize to Tagovailoa and reaffirm his commitment to the Dolphins.
"Tua, he's my guy. Always will be my guy no matter what," said Hill. "I'm sure he understands my frustration, we all want to win. Tua, he's another competitor. He's a hell of a competitor. A lot of people don't know that. He's a winner, he's consistent. So, I'm looking forward to us continuing to build our relationship even more. And this is my public apology to you, Tua. I love you bro."
Hill extended the apology to the entire team, but also said that his teammates know where he stands.
"They know I'm not that kind of player, though. A lot of people may say, 'Oh, Reek is a hothead, he's this, he's that,' but my teammates know. I come to work everyday, I bust my tail, I show up to meetings on time and I do what I gotta do."
Appearing with ProFootballTalk later in the afternoon, Hill confirmed that he plans to be with the Dolphins in 2025.
Hill's time with Miami hasn't produced winning at the same level that he found with the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he won Super Bowl LIV, but his partnership with Tagovailoa has been fruitful otherwise. He topped 1,700 yards in each of his first two seasons with the Dolphins, exploding for an impressive 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns on 119 receptions in 2023.
After a discussion with coach Mike McDaniel following his comments at the end of the season, it looks like he's excited to give it at least one more shot with Miami next fall.