Tyreek Hill Stumping for MVP Season for Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could win the league MVP in 2024 with the improvements he's made this offseason.
Tagovailoa, who is fresh off a lucrative contract extension signed this offseason, hasn't let the contract negotiations get in the way of the work that he's done on improving his game. It's something that hasn't gone unnoticed by Hill.
"It's gonna be scary this year, man," Hill told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show. "I can see a lot of improvements in [Tagovailoa]'s game. He's done a tremendous job on really honing in on his craft each and every offseason. Then obviously, calling us like me and [Jaylen] Waddle and some of the other guys to come work out with him. So it's been a beautiful thing, man, like each and every year to be a part of his whole development from year one I've been with him to year three.
"I can say this year. I'm gonna call my shot. This year he can be an MVP candidate once again and even win the thing, man, because he's just that nice."
In his fourth year as a professional last season, Tagovailoa completed 69.3% of his passes for 4,624 yards and 29 touchdowns which were all career highs. Tagovailoa did throw 14 interceptions last season though, which was his highest mark as a professional. It should be noted also that Tagovailoa's 560 passing attempts surpassed his previous high of 400 attempts set in 2022, so while he threw 14 interceptions, his passing volume far surpassed any other point in his career to date.
Coach Mike McDaniel is clearly becoming more comfortable in putting the ball in Tagovailoa's hands more often, and with his potent receiving corps of Hill, Waddle and offseason addition Odell Beckham, the passing offense is certainly looking like one of the best in the NFL on paper heading into the season.
Perhaps that will culminate in another huge year for Tagovailoa, and potentially an MVP.