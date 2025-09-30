Tyreek Hill Projected Return Timeline Released After Dolphins WR Undergoes Knee Surgery
Tyreek Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Dolphins' Monday night game. He dislocated his knee and tore multiple ligaments, leading him to undergo surgery on Tuesday.
Shortly after the receiver finished surgery on Tuesday, Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus shared with ESPN's Adam Schefter that the surgery “went very well according to his doctors." Hill won't need another surgery.
As for when NFL fans can expect to see Hill on the field next, Rosenhaus said the goal is for the start of the 2026 season, which is promising.
“It’s about rehab and he will play next season. The realistic goal is the start of the season.”
While missing the rest of the 2025 season is not what Hill or Dolphins fans wanted, he at least isn't expected to miss any time next season on top of it.
The receiver seems to be in good spirits despite the unfortunate injury. He was all smiles while being carted off the field on Monday night, then he posted an upbeat message to social media before his surgery on Tuesday.