Tyreek Hill Reveals He Has Lost a Ton of Weight During Dolphins’ Offseason
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill isn't known for his size, but rather his blazing speed and quickness that have helped him amass 94 total touchdowns since being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016.
That's why, following the Miami Dolphins' open OTA session on Wednesday afternoon, it was a bit of a surprise when he revealed that he's lost nearly fifteen pounds since the start of the team's offseason program this spring:
"I'm down from 197 pounds when I got here to 183," he told reporters after practice. "It's something I wanted to do. Having that endurance is important. I’m committed to eating right and training hard."
While he's right as far as endurance goes, that's quite the drop in weight for someone who's just 5' 10"—though his a small frame has yet to hinder an already very successful career.
Hill has had quite an offseason for himself. After initially expressing that he didn't know whether he wanted to return to the Dolphins, he then became subject to the Indianapolis Colts' viral schedule release video—a situation that he laughed off.
The 31-year-old is now back in Miami for the start of the team's offseason as they work to improve on their 8-9 record from a year ago. Hill tallied less than 1,000 yards last season for the first time since 2019.