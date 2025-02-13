SI

Video of Cameraman During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Had Fans in Awe

Andy Nesbitt

This guy did some incredible work.
This guy did some incredible work.
The great Kendrick Lamar crushed the Super Bowl Halftime Show last Sunday night in New Orleans, thanks to a little help from tennis legend Serena Williams, and a lot of help from a... very talented cameraman.

If that second part confuses you a little bit then you need to check out the video, because what this cameraman was able to do on such a big stage was pretty incredible. With everything being broadcast live all over the world, a stumble or mistake would have led to some bad viewing for the millions upon millions watching from home.

This fella, who had some help from a coworker, made all of this look way too easy:

Fans were in awe of that guy's skills:

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

