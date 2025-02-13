Video of Cameraman During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Had Fans in Awe
The great Kendrick Lamar crushed the Super Bowl Halftime Show last Sunday night in New Orleans, thanks to a little help from tennis legend Serena Williams, and a lot of help from a... very talented cameraman.
If that second part confuses you a little bit then you need to check out the video, because what this cameraman was able to do on such a big stage was pretty incredible. With everything being broadcast live all over the world, a stumble or mistake would have led to some bad viewing for the millions upon millions watching from home.
This fella, who had some help from a coworker, made all of this look way too easy:
Fans were in awe of that guy's skills:
