Video of Hailee Steinfeld Trashing AFC East Resurfaces After Josh Allen's Latest Loss
The Buffalo Bills' defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night marked their second straight upset loss in a row, and now has them sitting behind the Patriots in the AFC East standings for the first time in a long time.
Even worse? It has led to some social media sleuths digging up old comments made by quarterback Josh Allen's wife.
In a video interview back in February, Hailee Steinfeld—a world-renowned actress who starred in the 2025 hit movie Sinners—was asked to name the four teams that play in her husband's division. Without hesitation, she replied: "You got the Buffalo Bills, and the Bills' three sons."
Take a look:
Oof. Not the best look with Buffalo now looking up at New England in the East—at least for now.
The Bills have an opportunity to get back on track a week from Sunday when they take on the 3-3 Panthers in Carolina. We'll see if they can get back in the W column, and help Steinfeld from getting caught in the crosshairs of another Buffalo loss.