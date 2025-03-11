Vikings Continue to Bolster Defensive Line, Sign Two-Time Pro Bowler From 49ers
The Minnesota Vikings are dedicating plenty of resources to both lines ahead of NFL free agency's official opening on Wednesday. Coming off the heels of an agreement with former Washington Commanders standout Jonathan Allen, the Vikings are adding another two-time Pro Bowler to the mix: Javon Hargrave.
Hargrave, who began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before earning Pro Bowl nods with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, is nearing an agreement to head to the NFC North, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Terms of the deal have not yet been announced.
Hargrave, 32, had his 2024 season end abruptly due to a torn tricep just three games into the Niners' campaign. He had seven total tackles and a sack during the season, a year after finishing with 7.5 sacks and helping lead San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance. He has 45.5 sacks since entering the league in 2016.
His best season came with the Eagles in 2022, in which he had 60 combined tackles, a career-high 11 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.