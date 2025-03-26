Vikings GM Makes Confident Statement About J.J. McCarthy After Passing on Aaron Rodgers
The Minnesota Vikings appear ready to roll with J.J. McCarthy as their top quarterback next season.
The Vikings briefly considered adding four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to their room, but came to the decision not to sign Rodgers at this point, leaving McCarthy as the best quarterback on the team's roster.
Though McCarthy said Tuesday on the Up & Adams Show that the Vikings have not officially named him the starter, the team's actions have all but said that he will end up as QB1.
Not only did the Vikings pass on Rodgers, but they also let Sam Darnold walk in free agency after a Pro Bowl season and rejected any trade calls surrounding McCarthy. Rodgers has yet to sign with a team, and Darnold would end up signing with the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year, $100.5 million deal.
Along with those actions, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made verbal indication of the team's plans, saying Wednesday that the "outcome" the team wants and is on track for is McCarthy becoming the starting quarterback."
"Right now ... we're happy with our room," Adofo-Mensah said, via Seifert.
Adofo-Mensah also said: "At every checkpoint, whether it's been the draft process, or practice until the injury, or really the offseason now, he's met the bar. He's exceeded our expectations at every point."
McCarthy was even on a strong track during his rookie season before his progress got cut short due to a preseason torn meniscus injury. Though that derailed McCarthy's NFL start, it's been clear since the Vikings decided to draft McCarthy with the No. 10 pick that he is their plan at quarterback for the future, and now that vision is ready to take shape.