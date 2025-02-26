Vikings GM Explains How J.J. McCarthy Improved Despite Missing Rookie Season
The Minnesota Vikings have a decision to make at quarterback.
Rising second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy has yet to play a regular season snap after missing his entire rookie campaign due to a knee injury. Sam Darnold stepped in and had the best season of his career, but the last few games when the lights were the brightest yielded mixed results for the veteran.
Darnold is a candidate for the franchise tag, but if he enters free agency, all eyes will be on McCarthy and whether or not he can start right away in his second year.
Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah addressed the media at the NFL combine on Tuesday to discuss McCarthy's growth despite missing the season due to injury.
"Obviously, the injury was unfortunate," Adofo-Mensah said. "But, you know, just understanding you're learning a new language. ... You get conversational. You're able to not just go out to dinner, but have a conversation with somebody. Learn about something. So he's conversational in our language, in our offensive language. Understanding the 'why', the intent behind things. You want to go out there and play free and let his talent take over. So all these steps, all the learning he's done in the past year is going to allow him to be able to do that. We're excited about the makeup of him. He's been everything we want him to be and we're excited about his future."
Whether or not the future is now in Minnesota remains to be seen. We'll have answers soon.