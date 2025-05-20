Vikings' Justin Jefferson Had the Most Excited Reaction to Olympic Flag Football News
Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is thrilled about the opportunity to participate in flag football at the 2028 Olympics. NFL owners voted to pass a resolution at the league's spring meetings on Tuesday allowing players to participate in flag football at the Games, sources told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. Jefferson was in the room with the 32 owners talking about the future of flag football and the involvement of NFL players.
"To be honest, I'm at a loss for words," Jefferson told ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "To think about the chance of playing in the Olympics and getting a gold medal, it's a dream."
Tuesday's vote received unanimous approval from the league's owners, which means the league can now negotiate with the NFL Players Association, Olympic officials and national governing bodies ahead of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
Jefferson could be one of the top NFL players available to play for the United States in 2028. In five NFL seasons, Jefferson has caught 495 passes for 7,432 yards and 40 touchdowns. He's a four-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All-Pro and was named the 2022 AP Offensive Player of the Year.