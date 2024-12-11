SI

Vikings Post Funny Blooper Footage of Practicing Viral 'White Chicks' Celebration

Cam Bynum and Josh Metellus practiced all week for the opportunity to break out the incredible celebration.

Cam Bynum and Josh Metellus worked all week on the iconic celebration that they broke out in Sunday's win against the Atlanta Falcons.
Cam Bynum and Josh Metellus worked all week on the iconic celebration that they broke out in Sunday's win against the Atlanta Falcons. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The Minnesota Vikings beat old friend Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons, 42-21, on Sunday to pick up their 11th victory of the season.

One of the many highlights in the victory was safety Josh Metellus's second quarter interception of Cousins, which led to Metellus and fellow defensive back Cam Bynum breaking out the viral White Chicks dance in the end zone to celebrate.

As it turns out, the duo had been practicing the dance all week, with hopes that they could perform during Sunday's game. Metellus's interception provided the perfect opportunity to do so.

Here's some footage of Metellus and Bynum trying (and failing) several times on the choreographed dance, before nailing it in-game on Sunday.

If the Vikings continue their winning ways, expect many more dances throughout the rest of the season.

