Ex-Vikings QB Tommy Kramer quits drinking: 'I've lived my life as a gunslinger'
Alcohol is no longer part of former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer's life.
Kramer, who started 110 games at quarterback in 13 seasons with the Vikings from 1977 to 1989, says he's changing his "gunslinger" lifestyle in an effort to maximize his health in his later years of life.
"I’ve lived my life as a gunslinger on and off the field, I actually planned on going out the same way.
After talking with some Doctors and people close to me, with my mind and body slowing down, I decided some time ago to stop drinking," Kramer announced on X.
Kramer said his alcohol consumption the last five or six years has "just been beer," but he has switched to non-alcohol beer for the past four months. "Part of life is slowing down, which I know I am," Kramer continued, "but I will always still try to be here for the fans."
Kramer, 69, was arrested for drunk driving in Houston in 1980 and underwent treatment for chemical dependency in 1982, according to the Pioneer Press. In 1987, he spent a month at the Hazelden Foundation in Center City, Minn., after being charged for drunk driving in the Twin Cities. He was also arrested for driving under the influence in San Antonio in 2007.
Kramer remains connected with Vikings fans through his business, which features multiple custom limos that he transports fans to and from Vikings games. The service includes a private party at Kramer's home, which is known for a bathroom that has a Green Bay Packers-themed urinal.