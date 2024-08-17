5 things that stood out in the Vikings' preseason win over Browns
Lewis Cine put himself back on the roster radar with a brilliant performance in the Vikings' 27-10 win over the Browns in Saturday's preseason game in Cleveland. Trishton Jackson, Dwight McGlothern, Bo Richter and Jaren Hall also stood out. Let's dig into the details and try to figure out what it could mean for all of the 53-man roster hopefuls.
1. Dwight McGlothern is a baller
The undrafted cornerback continues to impress and it would be a shock at this point if he doesn't make the 53-man roster. It might even be a shock if he doesn't find the field for meaningful snaps as a rookie this season. The 22-year-old who played at LSU and Arkansas had one tackle, one pass defensed and an interception that he returned 91 yards to set up a Vikings touchdown.
2. Trishton Jackson securing WR5 job?
Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor and Brandon Powell are believed to be the top four wide receivers on the depth chart, leaving the likes of Trishton Jackson, Trent Sherfield, Jeshaun Jones and Malik Knowles to battle for the WR5 job.
Jackson led Minnesota Saturday with three catches for 39 yards and a toe-tapping touchdown in the first quarter.
While Jackson, Jones and Knowles all scored touchdowns against the Browns, Jackson might be separating himself from the rest for the roster spot.
3. Lewis Cine flashed all over the field
Minnesota's 2022 first-round pick might not make the 53-man roster, but he started at safety and played the entire game and used the opportunity to flash the potential the Vikings saw in him coming out of Georgia.
Cine snagged an interception on a tipped pass, made 11 tackles, blitzed for a sack and delivered a booming hit that knocked the helmet off of Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley.
Is it too little, too late? It might be. The Vikings chose to keep the top four safeties on the roster — Harrison Smith, Cam Bynum, Josh Metellus and Theo Jackson — out of the game.
4. Jaren Hall's touch on TD passes
Sam Darnold is the starting quarterback. Nick Mullens is the likely backup quarterback, leaving Jaren Hall and newcomer Matt Corral to compete for the third-string QB job. While Corral played only garbage time — he was signed 24 hours before the game — Hall looked sharp. His two best passes went for touchdowns, one on a lob to the corner of the end zone to Knowles and the other over the head of a Browns defender and into the hands of Jones for a 71-yard score.
5. Bo Richter keeps making plays
Two preseason games and three sacks for the undrafted rookie linebacker from Air Force. Richter had two sacks against the Raiders last week and he found his way to the quarterback for a sack and another QB hit against Cleveland.
The Vikings may have a tough decision to make with Richter. If they try to sneak him onto the practice squad, they'll risk losing him through waivers. If they put him on the 53-man roster, the expectation will be for him to play some as a rookie.