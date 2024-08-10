Watch: Vikings' Dallas Turner records first NFL sack in preseason action
First-round pick Dallas Turner wasted little time showing the country on Saturday why the Vikings are so high on his ability and long-term potential. Playing with the starters to open Minnesota's first preseason game, Turner recorded a drive-ending sack of Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell in the red zone.
Turner was able to beat Raiders left tackle Andrus Peat with speed off the edge and take down O'Connell despite what looked like a desperation jersey grab from Peat. That came three plays after Turner got a pressure and QB hit on O'Connell when he blew past Peat a first time.
That's an impressive first drive for Turner, who was the No. 17 overall pick in this year's draft. The Vikings gave up quite a bit to acquire the No. 23 pick from the Texans and then move up to 17 in a deal with the Jaguars to land Turner in April. But they felt the cost was justified because they viewed the rookie out of Alabama as a top-ten talent who happened to be available in the late teens.
Turner had 22.5 sacks and 32.5 total tackles for loss across three seasons at Alabama, including ten sacks as a junior in 2023. He has the size, speed, power, and length NFL teams covet in edge rushers. Turner is expected to play a major role for the Vikings this season and be in the mix for defensive rookie of the year honors.