Gameday Live Blog: Vikings vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football, Week 13

It's finally here. The Vikings and Seahawks are all set to clash on Monday Night Football in Seattle, and we'll have live updates right here all night long.

Before you watch, everything you need to know is right here.

Join us in the comment section below as the game unfolds. To comment, you'll need to create an account, which you can do for free by going to the VikingMaven homepage and clicking follow on the top-right of the screen.

First Quarter

12:07 Chris Carson is stopped by Eric Wilson on third down. Carson hit his head and had to be looked at by trainers.