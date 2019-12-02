How to Watch Monday Night Football: Vikings vs. Seahawks TV Channel, Radio, Streaming, Betting Line

This is a big one. The Vikings (8-3) return from their bye week to take on the Seahawks (9-2) in Seattle in front of a national audience.

The Vikings are hoping that their two weeks of preparation will result in an effective gameplan that is executed at a high level. Making the eighth Monday Night Football start of his career, Kirk Cousins is looking to finally get his first win. A victory would allow the Vikings to keep pace with the Packers in the NFC North.

For the Seahawks, this is a prime opportunity to take control of the NFC West. With the 49ers losing on Sunday, a victory would move Seattle into one of the top two seeds in the conference. All they have to do is defend their home field and continue Pete Carroll's incredible run (28-5-1) in primetime games. With Russell Wilson playing at an MVP level and a defense that is slowly showing signs of improvement, the Seahawks are favored for a reason.

Here's all the preview content you need before the game:

My pick: Seahawks 34, Vikings 30. I wish I felt comfortable picking the Vikings in this game, but I just don't. The primetime numbers for Cousins and Carroll are what they are, and they're hard to ignore. I think this will be a competitive, high-scoring game, but I ultimately trust Wilson more than Cousins to make the big play at the end.

Broadcast Information

Location: CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich), Westwood One Sports (Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner)

Online/Streaming: WatchESPN