Watch: Anthony Harris Gets Unique Pick Six With Assist From Russell Wilson

The Vikings just scored one of the weirder touchdowns of the season.

With the Seahawks pinned deep in their own territory in the second quarter, Russell Wilson attempted a pass over the middle. It was deflected into the air by Armon Watts, the rookie sixth-round pick from Arkansas who is playing because Jalyn Holmes is inactive.

Then things got interesting. With the ball in the air, Wilson attempted to bat it down. Instead, he managed to hit it up and forwards, and it went straight into the arms of Anthony Harris, who ran it in for an easy touchdown.

It was the first touchdown of Harris's career, and the Vikings' first defensive touchdown of the season.

Here's the back angle, in GIF form. Not the smartest play from Wilson.

You can follow along with the game with our live blog.