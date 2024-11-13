J.J. McCarthy had second knee surgery, biologic injection
Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy's season was deemed over as soon as he suffered a torn meniscus in his first preseason game in August, and now months after undergoing surgery to repair the tear he's had to go through a second, unanticipated, surgery.
According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, McCarthy "had a 2nd surgery on his right knee this week to address swelling that developed after an uptick in rehab activity." Seifert adds that McCarthy was given a "biologic injection."
It's unclear what the biologic injection McCarthy received was, but it has become common for professional athletes to receive platelet-rich plasma injections to help support healing.
Head coach Kevin O'Connell was asked about McCarthy's second surgery and was optimistic.
"He’s really knocked it out of the park every step of the way as his rehab has picked up. We noticed a little swelling in there … just wanted to make sure there was no cause for concern and all reports were very positive. He’s on the original timeline and in good shape," O'Connell said Wednesday.
McCarthy underwent surgery the first time on Aug. 14, prompting the Vikings to place him on season-ending injured reserve. All signs continue to point to him being their QB1 in 2025.