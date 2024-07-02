'It's hard to peel him off': Rave reviews for Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson
When the Vikings selected Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson with the No. 108 pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, it could've been viewed as a long-term project type of pick, but NFL analyst Doug Farrar thinks Minnesota got "themselves a steal in the fourth round at a position of NEED."
Jackson had a winding road to reach the NFL. After attending Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, he began his college career at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas for one season. He then transferred to East Mississippi Community College, but COVID-19 ultimately canceled the 2020 campaign.
In the 2021 recruiting class, he was a consensus top-five junior college player in the country. He committed to Alabama over top offers from Florida, Auburn and Georgia. He struggled to find a consistent role, playing only 197 snaps across two seasons in Tuscaloosa, so he decided to transfer one last time to Oregon for his final season of college football.
The 2023 season in Eugene saw Jackson play 520 snaps, earning an 80.5 overall Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade. Now, the 6-foot-3 soon-to-be 25-year-old has a chance to make a name for himself on a Vikings roster that has significant questions at cornerback.
Byron Murphy Jr., Shaquill Griffin, Mekhi Blackmon, Akayleb Evans and Andrew Booth Jr. all bring talent to Minnesota cornerback room, but outside of Murphy and Griffin there is ample playing time up for grabs.
"Oregon CB Khyree Jackson is a pest, and I mean that in a good way. Once he's on you in press/match, it's hard to peel him off," Farrar said.
Vikings' defensive coordinator Brian Flores knows how to design a defense to play into his player's strengths and Jackson might be get a chance to show his strengths as a rookie. He's had a unique journey to get to Minnesota, and now he has a unique opportunity to earn reps as a fourth-round rookie.