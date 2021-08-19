2021 Minnesota Vikings 53-Man Roster and Practice Squad Projection, Version 2.0

Much has changed in the month or so since I last did a Vikings 53-man roster and practice squad projection. Three weeks of training camp came and went, which taught us a lot about the state of the roster and who will be on it. Then the Vikings hosted the Broncos for the preseason opener and watched as their second and third-stringers were badly overmatched by Denver's starters in a 33-6 loss.

So, with less than two weeks until roster cutdown day, it's time for an updated version.

Without further ado, here we go.

Quarterbacks

Active roster (3): Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond, Jake Browning

I still think the Vikings keep three quarterbacks on the active roster, but the conversation about the backup competition has changed dramatically over the past week. For much of camp, Browning was running away with the job due to both his status as the team's only vaccinated QB and his sharp performances in practice, particularly the night session early in camp where he was the only one throwing any passes. Since returning from the COVID list, Mond has started to catch up. He was the better of the two in the preseason opener, flashing some of his upside after Browning threw an ugly pick-six. Then, Mike Zimmer said Mond had his best NFL practice on Monday.

"I thought he was accurate with the football, he was much more quick and in tempo, beating them in and out," Zimmer said on Tuesday. "He was also much quicker getting away from the center, much quicker making decisions yesterday. All those things just looked better. And it might be just experience from his first preseason game, and he missed 10 days. So it could have been a few of those things. But I thought yesterday was his best day."

If Mond continues stacking days like that together and shows a complete grasp of the offense, the Vikings might not need to keep Browning. For now, I'm not going to overreact to one game and a couple practices; Browning still has much more experience in the offense, so he gets a spot.

I've got the Vikings keeping Etling over Stanley as a QB4 on the practice squad, though it's possible they'll feel comfortable with just three.

Running backs/fullbacks

Active roster (5): Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, C.J. Ham, Kene Nwangwu, Ameer Abdullah

Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, C.J. Ham, Kene Nwangwu, Ameer Abdullah Practice squad (2): Jake Bargas, A.J. Rose Jr.

Jake Bargas, A.J. Rose Jr. Cut:

Changes: Rose from cut to PS

When you turn 26 touches into 118 yards and look impressive doing it, you earn a spot on the practice squad. That's what Rose did against the Broncos on Saturday by running hard and making people miss. The UDFA from Kentucky took full advantage of his opportunity to impress. Unfortunately, one of the reasons why he got so much work is that Nwangwu got hurt on the opening kickoff return. The fourth-round pick from Iowa State reportedly suffered a hyperextended left knee and will likely miss a couple weeks.

The big question here is what to do with Abdullah. I'm adding an extra offensive lineman from my previous projection, so I considered bumping Browning or Abdullah off the roster before I eventually settled on subtracting a wide receiver instead. Abdullah's skills as a runner, receiver, returner, and off-the-field leader are all theoretically replaceable, but the fact that he possesses all four of those traits will probably keep him on the roster for another year. He had a solid preseason debut with 41 yards from scrimmage on seven touches and an 8-yard punt return. Nwangwu's injury, even though it's not a serious one, also helps Abdullah's case.

Wide receivers

Active roster (5): Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, KJ Osborn, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Dede Westbrook

Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, KJ Osborn, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Dede Westbrook Practice squad (2): Chad Beebe, Dan Chisena

Chad Beebe, Dan Chisena Cut: Myron Mitchell, Warren Jackson, Whop Philyor

Changes: Osborn on roster (and a lock), Beebe from roster to PS, Bisi Johnson and Blake Proehl to IR, Chisena from cut to PS

One of the more underrated pieces of news from this week of Vikings practices has been Westbrook ramping up his level of participation. The team's marquee free agent acquisition on the offensive side of the ball did full-team drills on Thursday for the first time. Even though it was just a walk-through practice, that's an important step. He had slowly been doing more and more earlier in the week as well. If Westbrook is healthy, I think Beebe might be out of a roster spot. Osborn skyrocketed from the roster bubble to the clear-cut WR3 with an incredible training camp, and Smith-Marsette has far too much upside to risk subjecting him to waivers. Beebe has been solid in camp and we know the coaching staff likes him, so this projection is a risky one. The Vikings could probably get him onto the practice squad and elevate him to the roster for certain games if needed.

I've also got Chisena on the practice squad. His speed makes him a major asset on special teams, but I just couldn't find a way to get him onto the 53-man roster for a second straight year. The Vikings losing Johnson and Proehl to season-ending knee injuries in training camp was rough, as both players had an outside shot to make the team. With the emergence of Osborn and Smith-Marsette, Minnesota still has solid depth at WR behind its two stars, especially when Westbrook is back near 100 percent.

Tight ends

Active roster (3): Irv Smith Jr., Tyler Conklin, Brandon Dillon

Irv Smith Jr., Tyler Conklin, Brandon Dillon Practice squad (1): Zach Davidson

Zach Davidson Cut: Shane Zylstra

Changes: Zylstra from PS to cut

No big changes at the tight end position. Conklin has dealt with several injury issues throughout camp, the latest ailment being a mild hamstring injury suffered on Monday. Neither Dillon (1 catch for 13 yards on 4 targets) nor Davidson (0 catches on 2 targets, including a near-touchdown that he couldn't come down with) did much to stand out against the Broncos. Zylstra only played 11 snaps, and I haven't seen enough from him in practice to think he'll land a practice squad spot.

Offensive linemen

Active roster (9): Brian O'Neill, Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury, Christian Darrisaw, Rashod Hill, Wyatt Davis, Mason Cole, Oli Udoh, Blake Brandel

Brian O'Neill, Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury, Christian Darrisaw, Rashod Hill, Wyatt Davis, Mason Cole, Oli Udoh, Blake Brandel Practice squad (2): Dru Samia, Zack Bailey

Dru Samia, Zack Bailey Cut: Evin Ksiezarczyk, Dakota Dozier, Cohl Cabral, Kyle Hinton

Changes: Brandel from cut to roster, Bailey from cut to PS, Ksiezarczyk from PS to cut, Hinton from PS to cut

Last time I did this, I had Brandel getting cut and not brought back for the PS. Now it seems like he's one of the Vikings' most important backup offensive linemen. Part of that is because of Darrisaw's lingering absence, but Brandel also deserves plenty of credit for playing well in his opportunities. The 2020 sixth-rounder from Oregon State had a good camp and then came out and played every single offensive snap at left tackle against Denver, grading well in both phases (run blocking and pass protection).

"Brandel has done a really nice job," Zimmer said. "He did a nice job in the game on Saturday, so he’s getting a lot of reps and might have to be a swing tackle. We’ll just have to see, I guess."

Assuming Darrisaw isn't ready for Week 1 after undergoing a second surgery on his nagging core/groin issue, Brandel is basically a lock to make the initial roster as the top backup to both Hill at LT and O'Neill at RT. Even though both of the Vikings' starting guards (Cleveland and Udoh) are former tackles and they've got Davis waiting in the wings at guard, I don't think they'd move either one back to tackle unless Darrisaw's injury is really serious. And even then, they might feel comfortable with Brandel as the swing guy anyways.

Udoh not playing on Saturday and Dozier struggling signaled that the battle for the RG spot is over. Udoh has gotten all the first-team reps at that spot so far this week. Davis's performance in his NFL debut, specifically the way he bounced back after a slow start, was more than good enough to validate bumping him up to RG2 and cutting Dozier. Cole, Davis, and Brandel all played well against the Broncos, particularly Cole at center. I swapped third-string right tackles on the practice squad based on camp performance and removed Hinton from the PS to get Rose on there at RB.

Defensive linemen

Active roster (10): Danielle Hunter, Dalvin Tomlinson, Michael Pierce, Stephen Weatherly, Sheldon Richardson, D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, Armon Watts, James Lynch, Janarius Robinson

Danielle Hunter, Dalvin Tomlinson, Michael Pierce, Stephen Weatherly, Sheldon Richardson, D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, Armon Watts, James Lynch, Janarius Robinson Practice squad (2): Kenny Willekes, Hercules Mata'afa

Kenny Willekes, Hercules Mata'afa Cut: Jalyn Holmes, Jordon Scott, Zeandae Johnson

Changes: J. Lynch from cut to roster, Mata'afa from in to PS, Jaylen Twyman to NFI, Jordan Brailford cut by Vikings

Another major riser from camp is Lynch, who has drawn high praise from Zimmer for his performance. Originally a pass-rushing defensive tackle who the Vikings assumed would be a three-technique, he's been working as the backup nose tackle behind Pierce.

"His body type, we thought he was going to be a three-technique, is what we thought, so we were going to move him a little bit closer to the ball from a 4 to a 3, and he really didn’t have that first-step quickness pass rush that you’re looking for, but he is one of the most-improved guys on the team," Zimmer said. "Playing nose, has done a great job in camp. He’s exceeded my expectations to this point. I’ve been happy with him."

That's the type of quote that makes me bump a player from cut to on the roster. An injury kept Lynch out of the preseason opener, but hopefully he'll be back soon. I've got him replacing Mata'afa as the tenth defensive linemen, with Mata'afa sticking around on the practice squad. I originally had Brailford on the PS, but the Vikings waived him outright in the first wave of cuts. Even though Robinson hasn't had a great camp, he's got too much potential to expose him to waivers.

Note: the Vikings worked out Everson Griffen this week and are still considering whether or not to sign him, per reports. If they do, he'll take either Weatherly or Robinson's roster spot.

Linebackers

Active roster (5): Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, Nick Vigil, Chazz Surratt, Blake Lynch

Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, Nick Vigil, Chazz Surratt, Blake Lynch Practice squad (3): Troy Dye, Ryan Connelly, Christian Elliss

Troy Dye, Ryan Connelly, Christian Elliss Cut: Tuf Borland

Changes: B. Lynch from cut to roster, Dye from roster to PS, Connelly from cut to PS, Cameron Smith retired from NFL

It appears that I shouldn't have counted out either of the Vikings' Lynches. James seems likely to make the roster after drawing praise from Zimmer, and Blake is apparently higher up the depth chart at LB than I thought. The 2020 UDFA was held out against the Broncos despite not having any injury issues that we know of. Then, with Barr missing practice this week — Zimmer said he's "got something that he's dealing with" — Lynch got a decent number of reps with the first-team defense. He may well be the No. 4 linebacker right now behind the two starters and Vigil.

It's hard to get a grasp on the rest of the depth at that position. Zimmer has been critical of that group, saying midway through camp that they needed to pick it up. The rookie Surratt has a lot of learning to do, but he played fairly well in the opener. His athleticism and his status as a third-round pick should help him grab that fifth roster spot, in my opinion. However, Dye may not be far behind him after drawing praise from co-DC Adam Zimmer for his performance against the Broncos.

With Barr banged up and Surratt still developing, I'll keep a trio of linebackers on the practice squad for additional depth and potential gameday elevations. Connelly made some plays during camp.

Safeties

Active roster (4): Harrison Smith, Xavier Woods, Camryn Bynum, Josh Metellus

Harrison Smith, Xavier Woods, Camryn Bynum, Josh Metellus Practice squad (1): Myles Dorn

Myles Dorn Cut: Luther Kirk

Changes: Metellus from cut to roster

The Vikings' young safeties are another group of players that Mike Zimmer hasn't been satisfied with. He was critical of them during training camp and then was frustrated with their performance and communication against the Broncos. Bynum bit on play-action on the 80-yard touchdown to K.J. Hamler, while Dorn badly missed a tackle and then gave up a touchdown pass. Any one or two of the four could make the roster, but I'll stick with the rookie Bynum for one spot and give Metellus a nod for what he brings on special teams. He played more ST snaps than anyone else on the roster last year and was effective in various phases.

Cornerbacks

Active roster (6): Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland, Mackensie Alexander, Cameron Dantzler, Harrison Hand, Kris Boyd

Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland, Mackensie Alexander, Cameron Dantzler, Harrison Hand, Kris Boyd Practice squad (2): Dylan Mabin, Parry Nickerson

Dylan Mabin, Parry Nickerson Cut: Tye Smith

Changes: Smith from roster to cut, Mabin from cut to PS, Nickerson from cut to PS, Amari Henderson cut by Vikings, Jeff Gladney cut by Vikings

When I first did this, I put the veteran Smith on the roster as a hunch. After watching him struggle mightily during camp, I'm retracting that prediction. I think the Vikings will feel comfortable keeping six corners, with the three starters (Peterson, Breeland, Alexander), Dantzler as the primary backup who sees some rotational snaps, and Hand and Boyd as the depth guys. Mabin and Nickerson can stay on the practice squad, although the Vikings might look to keep an extra defensive lineman on the PS instead of two corners.

Specialists

Active roster (3): Greg Joseph (K), Britton Colquitt (P), Andrew DePaola (LS)

Greg Joseph (K), Britton Colquitt (P), Andrew DePaola (LS) Practice squad (0):

Cut:

Changes: Riley Patterson from PS to IR, Turner Bernard cut by Vikings

All three specialist jobs have been wrapped up — for now. A kicking competition never really occurred due to Patterson's inability to get on the field, so Joseph has that job. DePaola held onto the long snapper role with a strong camp. Colquitt had a really rough day in the preseason opener that prompted the Vikings to work out a punter this week, but it sounds like they're hoping he bounces back and keeps the job.

If any of the three falter, the Vikings will have no hesitation towards bringing in someone else. They'll all need to play well in the final two preseason games to keep their jobs, particularly Colquitt.

Projected 16-man practice squad:

Danny Etling

A.J. Rose Jr.

Jake Bargas

Chad Beebe

Dan Chisena

Zach Davidson

Dru Samia

Zack Bailey

Hercules Mata'afa

Kenny Willekes

Troy Dye

Christian Elliss

Ryan Connelly

Myles Dorn

Dylan Mabin

Parry Nickerson

Injured reserve:

Blake Proehl (season-long)

Bisi Johnson (season-long)

Jaylen Twyman (non-football injury)

Riley Patterson

