2021 NFL Predictions From Sports Illustrated's Team Site Publishers
The 2021 NFL season is set to kick off on Thursday night, with a full slate of games this weekend that starts the 17-game journey to the playoffs. Can the Vikings follow their traditional pattern under Mike Zimmer and bounce back from a disappointing 2020 campaign by reaching the postseason?
Starting on Sunday in Cincinnati, we'll find out. Optimism among the fanbase appears to be higher than the team's national perception, which isn't an unusual preseason phenomenon for teams in the middle of the pack in the NFL.
28 of Sports Illustrated and Fan Nation's team site publishers were asked this week to submit their predictions for order of finish in each division, wild card teams, conference finalists, and the Super Bowl.
Every single one had the Vikings finishing second or third in the NFC North, with the Packers unanimously picked to win the division and the Lions unanimously picked to come in last. 22 of the 28 predictors had the Vikings finishing second, with the other six taking the Bears to finish as division runners-up. Only eight of the 28 ballots included the Vikings as a wild-card playoff team.
For the record, I think the Vikings go 10-7 and make the postseason as the No. 6 or 7 seed, but I wouldn't count them out of the division race entirely.
Here are the picks I submitted, followed by the publisher consensus.
My picks
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Denver
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Denver, New England
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. Seattle
3. San Francisco
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Seattle, San Francisco, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Seattle over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Seattle
Consensus picks
(* indicates unanimous)
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets*
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati*
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City*
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay*
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit*
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay*
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
SUPER BOWL WINNER
KC — 8
BUF — 7
TB — 7
GB — 4
CLE — 1
NO — 1
SUPER BOWL LOSERS
GB — 6
TB — 5
CLE — 4
KC — 4
BUF — 4
LAR — 3
ARI — 1
SEA — 1
AFC CHAMP APPEARANCES
BUF — 22
KC — 22
CLE — 8
TEN — 2
BALT — 1
PIT — 1
NFC CHAMP APPEARANCES
TB — 25
GB — 18
LAR — 9
SEA — 2
NO — 1
ARI — 1
