2022 NFL Draft: Ten Prospects the Vikings Could Select at No. 12 Overall

With the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror and the NFL combine just a couple weeks away, it's officially draft season.

After a disappointing 8-9 record in 2021 resulted in their general manager and head coach getting fired, the Minnesota Vikings hold the No. 12 overall pick in the upcoming draft. Unless they trade back, it'll be the highest they've picked since selecting Trae Waynes 11th in 2015. And because of the Vikings' roster holes and difficult salary cap situation, this pick is going to be a critical one for new GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell.

To start preparing you for April's draft, let's take a look at ten prospects who could make sense for the Vikings at 12 and have already been projected to them in at least one mock draft. You'll notice two position groups that stand out above the rest, but the Vikings still have all kinds of options at this point. For now, we're going to operate under the assumption that the Vikings won't be drafting a quarterback in the first round this year, although it's certainly still a possibility depending on what happens with Kirk Cousins.

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU The most common player I'm seeing mocked to the Vikings lately is Stingley, who would be a fascinating selection. A former elite recruit, he was the best cornerback in the nation as a true freshman on LSU's 2019 championship team. Stingley had six interceptions and 15 total passes defended that year, and would likely have been a top-five pick if he were draft-eligible in 2020. But he has only played in 10 games (with no INTs) over the past two seasons due to illness, COVID protocols, and multiple lower-body injuries. If that causes Stingley to fall to 12, the Vikings might not be able to resist taking a chance on his physical tools, ball skills, and overall upside. Pairing Stingley and Cameron Dantzler would give the Vikings two young corners to build around, although Stingley's injury history is a possible cause for concern. Mock: Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com (and many others) Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Stingley's injuries and inconsistent performance over the past couple seasons opened the door for someone else to rise up as the CB1 in this draft class, and Gardner may have done exactly that. Sauce is a long, physical, ultra-athletic corner who shined in press-man coverage during his college career. According to PFF, he didn't allow a touchdown in over 1,000 coverage snaps during his three years at Cincinnati. There's a good chance Gardner won't make it to 12, but he could easily be the Vikings' selection if he does. The only concerns are his relatively thin frame and a big jump in competition from playing in the AAC (although he played quite well against Alabama and Notre Dame last season). Mock: Danny Kelly, The Ringer (and many others) George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue The Vikings haven't selected an edge rusher in the first round since 2005, but with Rick Spielman no longer running things, that possibility finally exists again in Minnesota. The Vikings need a boost to their pass rush, and adding someone like Karlaftis would provide it. The Athens, Greece native is an absurdly powerful athlete who also has plenty of burst and quickness. His size, heavy hands, and sheer power combine with a relentless motor that allows him to dominate offensive linemen with a straight bull rush or beat them with technique. Flexibility and discipline are the only question marks with Karlaftis, who will likely be the third pass rusher off the board after Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux. He can play in a 4-3 or a 3-4. Karlaftis might end up going much higher than this. Mock: Mike Renner, PFF (and many others) David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan An edge rusher I've already written a bit about is Ojabo, who has as much upside as anyone in this draft at his position. He was overshadowed by his teammate Hutchinson's Heisman-finalist season, but Ojabo was a monster in his own right on the Michigan defensive line, racking up 11 sacks and five forced fumbles in 2021. Ojabo just started playing football as a junior in high school and had minimal production prior to last season. You can look at that as risky because his performance may have been fluky — or encouraging because he's still learning and developing as a player. Ojabo's physical tools give him sky-high potential. He'd be an exciting fit as an outside linebacker if the Vikings move to a 3-4 defense. Mock: Jordan Reid, ESPN Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington Stingley and Sauce aren't the only two corners to know in this year's draft. It's possible that both will be gone by 12, and it's also possible the Vikings will wind up liking someone else better than one of those big names. After all, it's a deep and talented CB class. At 5'11", McDuffie doesn't have the length of Stingley or Sauce, but he's got a compact build and a ton of toughness to make up for it. McDuffie has the quickness to shine in man coverage, make plays as a run defender, and be a weapon as a blitzer. He's got great instincts and ball skills, and simply wasn't challenged much by Pac-12 quarterbacks because of how good he is. Mock: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com (and many others) Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson Are you sensing a theme here? Even with Mike Zimmer gone, there's a strong chance the Vikings could wind up taking another first-round corner this year because of how important the position is and how big of a need it currently is on their roster. Outside of the inconsistent Dantzler, Minnesota doesn't have any long-term pieces at CB, and Patrick Peterson and Mackensie Alexander are free agents. Booth is another guy who could enter the mix at 12; he's an aggressive, athletic corner with good size and ball skills. Booth is a fierce competitor who would be an asset against the run, but there are questions about his fluidity in man coverage against quick, shifty receivers. Mock: Rob Rang, FOX Sports Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa The Vikings have invested a ton of premier draft capital in their offensive line in recent years, and they've got three foundational pieces up front in RT Brian O'Neill, LG Ezra Cleveland, and LT Christian Darrisaw as a result. But your O-line is only as good as its weakest link, and Minnesota's center and right guard spots still need to be addressed. 2019 first-rounder Garrett Bradbury has been a major bust at center, as his athleticism in the run game doesn't make up for a complete inability to anchor in pass protection. Taking Linderbaum in the first round would likely be polarizing among Vikings fans because he comes with the same risks. On the one hand, he's a truly elite, well-rounded center prospect who has the potential to be a Pro Bowl-caliber player right away. Linderbaum's athleticism, footwork, and balance are incredible, and he's got a powerful upper body. But on the other hand, people said similar things about Bradbury. Linderbaum is a bit undersized and the positional value of centers might not be great enough to justify drafting one this high. Mock: Thor Nystrom, NBC Sports Edge Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State Every year, players rise and fall during the pre-draft process. One of this year's biggest early risers is Johnson, who dominated at the Senior Bowl and saw his stock shoot upwards because of it. If he tests well at the combine, he could challenge Karlaftis and Ojabo for the EDGE3 spot. Adding to the intrigue for Vikings fans (not their decision-makers) is that he's a Minnesota native who starred at Eden Prairie in high school. After beginning his college career at the JUCO level, Johnson transferred from Georgia to Florida State and broke out in 2021 with 11.5 sacks, 17.5 total tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. He's a well-rounded edge rusher with length, burst, bend, and power. Johnson projects as an instant contributor with a high floor, but does he have the ceiling of some of the other edge rushers in his class? (He might). Mock: Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State The Vikings appear somewhat set at wide receiver with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette. But if Adofo-Mensah goes with a true best player available approach, no position is necessarily off limits in the first round (although running back, offensive tackle, tight end, and safety all seem unlikely for various reasons). The other way to look at the Vikings' receiver room is that Thielen is an expensive, aging luxury and Osborn and Smith-Marsette are recent fifth-round picks. If the Vikings view Osborn's ceiling as being a strong No. 3 receiver, maybe they'd consider pairing Jefferson with another potential young star at the position. This is yet another strong WR class, and Wilson might be at the very top of it. He's an electric athlete with elite body control, a big catch radius, and plenty of playmaking juice after the catch. Mock: Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia We won't have a perfect idea of the Vikings' main draft needs until after we see how Adofo-Mensah navigates the first part of the offseason. How the Vikings construct their roster via cuts, extensions, restructures, trades, and free agency will tell us a lot about how competitive they plan on being in 2022 and what they might do early in the draft. Nose tackle Michael Pierce, who has only played in eight of 33 games since signing with the Vikings in 2020, could be a cap casualty. Fellow defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is only under contract for one more season. That could lead to the Vikings considering Davis, who is a massive human being who plays with power, leverage, and quickness. The 6'6", 340-pounder is going to be an elite run defender right away and has some upside as a pass rusher. Mock: Kyle Yates, Fantasy Pros

Other names to know

CB: Kaiir Elam, Florida; Roger McCreary, Auburn

Kaiir Elam, Florida; Roger McCreary, Auburn EDGE: Travon Walker, Georgia

Travon Walker, Georgia Off-ball LB: Nakobe Dean, Georgia; Devin Lloyd, Utah

Nakobe Dean, Georgia; Devin Lloyd, Utah IDL: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M QB (if Cousins isn't extended): Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh; Malik Willis, Liberty; Sam Howell, UNC; Matt Corral, Ole Miss; Carson Strong, Nevada; Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh; Malik Willis, Liberty; Sam Howell, UNC; Matt Corral, Ole Miss; Carson Strong, Nevada; Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati WR: Treylon Burks, Arkansas; Chris Olave, Ohio State; Drake London, USC; Jameson Williams, Alabama

Treylon Burks, Arkansas; Chris Olave, Ohio State; Drake London, USC; Jameson Williams, Alabama IOL: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.